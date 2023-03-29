Jonathan Majors accused of being ‘vicious and cruel’ by 2 directors

In the immediate aftermath of Jonathan Majors’ surprising arrest for alleged domestic violence over the weekend, two directors have come out to label the Creed III star “vicious and cruel.”

Majors was apprehended in New York on Saturday, March 25, on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment against a 30-year-old woman, the New York Police Department stated in its report obtained by the Associated Press. The next day, Majors’ attorney told the media that there is ample video evidence and witness testimonies that will prove that he is “entirely innocent.”

Two directors claim that Majors’ alleged behavior was not an isolated incident, by far. In February 2023, filmmaker A.B. Allen tweeted about a rising star “actor … who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being,”

“There’s a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane.”

After Majors’ arrest hit the newswire, a user tweeted “Now we know who this tweet was about,” which included a screenshot of A.B. Allen’s previous post. Allen replied with: “Ding / Ding / Ding / Ding.”

I regret my overly-flippant tone here. I read the words "alleged assault," in the tweet, figured we were talking about a shoving match outside of a bar or something, then posted this. Once I read the details, far more brutal than I expected, I wished I had said something else. pic.twitter.com/qGfciVn8JK — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) March 26, 2023

When Twitter users inquired as to why Allen did not elaborate on his cryptic tweets, Allen said other people who worked with Majors would be victimized and become collateral damage in the media’s sweeping probe into the matter.

“It would still expose people who have been hurt,” Allen penned on Twitter.

“The specifics of what *I* know unfortunately would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don’t want to. So I’m not gonna get into the details. But now y’all know what his ~deal~ is, so.”

Allen’s account of Majors’ alleged toxic behavior was corroborated by Society Theatre co-founder and Broadway actor/director Tim Nicolai.

In now-deleted tweets, Nicolai said “it’s strangely a relief to know other humans were out there who understand.”

Nicolai alleges that many people who orbited the Yale and New York Universities communities — specifically the 2012-2017 graduates of “NYU/Juilliard/Yale” — consider the actor “a sociopath and abuser:”

“I’m just gonna say this about Jonathan Majors and be done with it: folks at Yale and the broader NYC community have known about him for years,” Nicolai penned on Twitter. “He’s a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported.”

Broadway director, Tim Nikolai, corroborates alleged reports of Jonathan Majors’ abuse claims: “He's a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It's a shame it took this long for him to be reported.” pic.twitter.com/J9r1vF2igg — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 26, 2023

When he was also asked as to why he swallowed this knowledge for so long if it were true, Nicolai said “people have tried … It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again.”

Majors has yet to respond to the two directors. Nicolai, in particular, has now made his tweets private.