YFN Lucci begs for bond, claims Young Thug’s associates tried to kill him

YFN Lucci has once again petitioned the courts in Atlanta to bond out of jail while he awaiting trial because he says he has been attacked inside the Fulton County Jail.

Through his attorney, YFN Lucci filed a supplemental emergency hearing because he “fears that his life is in jeopardy if he remains in the custody of the Fulton County Jail.” This comes after Lucci claims he was “stabbed with a shank, repeatedly, inside the Fulton County Jail” in February 2022. In March 2022, Lucci’s attorney first made the bond request.

This time, prosecutors are alleging that associates of Young Thug and YSL received permission to try once again to murder Lucci.

Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, CHRISTIAN EPPINGER and ANTONIO SUMLIN, worked to get permission of @youngthug to make a 2nd attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County. @wsbtv @MarkWinneWSB — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

A judge has yet to rule on whether to grant Lucci the ability to bond out and get home confinement.

Meanwhile, renowned rap manager and professional gaslighter Wack 100 claims on the social media app Clubhouse that Lucci may have snitched which then resulted in him being attacked. Lucci, who was born in Atlanta 31 years ago as Rayshawn Bennett, has been jailed since May 2021 on a host of charges that include racketeering, aggravated assault, armed robbery, property damage, murder and theft.

“Lucci’s name ain’t this case. Lucci on the victim’s side. So Lucci telling,” Wack theorized. “Ain’t none of us know how this s— about to go. These people ain’t show their real hand yet. They showing the bare minimum my n—-. Remember I told you that. I hope [Thug] do come home, but we’re just being real about it.”

Fellow rapper Young Thug and Gunna were apprehended separately during the week of May 9 through May 13 on a litany of similar charges related to gang activities in the metro Atlanta area.

Listen to the heated exchange between Wack 100 and others in a Clubhouse room on what they think is going down with these two major rappers in the city of Atlanta (WARNING: NSFW)