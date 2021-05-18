YFN Lucci back behind bars after surrendering to authorities

YFN Lucci is in jail once again. The “Everyday We Lit” rapper turned himself in to authorities on Monday, May 10, 2021, after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month on charges of racketeering. He currently is housed in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta in the institution’s maximum-security unit to keep him and the staff safe, according to WSB-TV.

“We do treat charges more so than the celebrity status, and he is certainly in our maximum-security area,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told the news station.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, and 11 others were named in a 105-count racketeering RICO indictment that is focused on the Bloods street gang and their criminal activity throughout Atlanta. Prior to turning himself in last week over the 75-page indictment, YFN Lucci already was out on bond after being charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in southwest Atlanta in December 2020.

The racketeering indictment charges against YFN Lucci include aggravated assault, armed robbery, property damage, murder and theft. The earlier murder charge he’s facing is part of the indictment as well.

“He’s not guilty of all charges,” YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling told WSB-TV.

The rapper, who was released on a $500,000 bond in the murder case in February, was accused of tampering with his ankle monitor. He also allegedly violated the terms of his release by visiting a strip club and testing positive for marijuana and opiates, which may make another bail attempt complicated.

“He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world,” Findling previously said when the warrant was first issued.