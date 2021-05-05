YFN Lucci named among a dozen suspects in gang-related racketeering case

YFN Lucci’s legal problems have just been exacerbated exponentially.

Lucci has already been arrested and charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in southwest Atlanta in December 2020. Now, according to WSB-TV, the Atlanta rapper is among a dozen suspects who have been named in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment that is focused on the Bloods street gang.

“This indictment is unprecedented. Period,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was joined by gang and racketeering experts and several local law enforcement officials during an interview with the news station. “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime. I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

Lucci’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told WSB-TV that his client is not guilty of any of the charges he’s being accused of committing.

Lucci, who was born and raised in Atlanta as Rashawn Bennett, is “not a gang member,” Findling said. “What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

Lucci, who is famously dating reality TV star Reginae Carter, the daughter of rap icon Lil Wayne, has since made bail on the murder charge. It remains to be seen what transpires with this new racketeering indictment.

Bloody Jay, whose real name is Justin Ushery, is another performer who also was named in the indictment. He told WSB-TV that he has no affiliation or association with gang criminality, saying “I make music.”