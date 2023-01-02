Gunfire erupts at rap concert, 3 injured

A Finesse2Tymes concert on New Year’s Day in Knoxville, Tennessee, came to an abrupt end when gunshots rang out, reported CBS affiliate WVLT News. Three people were injured but no one suffered life-threatening wounds.

Signed to Atlantic Records, the Memphis-based rapper is best known for his debut album, 90 Days. The artist has added to the club scene with popular hits such as “Back End” and “Black Visa.” He also has songs with some of the biggest rappers in the game, including Lil Baby, Gucci Mane and Moneybagg Yo.

Police recovered multiple firearms and detained several people. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Less than a week ago, Finesse2Tymes was on the news for donating toys to kids for the holiday season.

First time I ever made the news for some positive.💯 All praise to the higher power🙏🏽Keep the blessings coming. #Humble pic.twitter.com/KgNCLcJPPw — Finesse2Tymes (@1finesse2tymes) December 27, 2022

What seemed to be a great close to the year, quickly changed at the start of 2023. Luckily, it’s still very early in the year and it’s not too late to turn things around.