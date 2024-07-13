UPDATE: According to CNN reports obtained from the Secret Service, Donald Trump barely escaped an assassination attempt when a gunman opened fire at a political rally in rural Pennsylvania. Trump was grazed by a bullet that ripped through his ear while addressing a crowd. Federal agents swarmed over the Republican presidential candidate and escorted him off the stage into a nearby SUV.

The gunman was shot dead by Secret Service counter-snipers. According to USA Today, the gunman reportedly shot three bystanders, critically injuring two, and killing another.

The New York Post is reporting that “House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced that his panel will open an investigation into the shooting against former President Donald Trump.” The incident is now a national security threat of the highest priority.

President Biden held a press conference and spoke forcefully against political violence. “There’s no place in American for this kind of violence,” declares President Biden. President Biden has since spoken with Donald Trump. No details on the conversation have been provided at this time.

The former president was speaking to his base in Butler, a small town about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh. During the 45th president’s speech, loud bangs which resembled a fusillade of bullets went off in rapid succession.

Trump, 78, immediately raises his right hand to the right side of his face then kneels down behind the podium. Multiple people began screaming as a brigade of Secret Service agents immediately swarmed over Trump to put themselves between Trump and the threat.

The popping sound has been confirmed as a shooting and is being investigated as an assassination attempt. However, Trump was seen with blood dripping down from his ear.

CNN reported that Trump is safe as he was whisked away by the Secret Service. Before he left the stage, Trump did give multiple fist pumps to his cheering supporters.

The rally is now being treated as a crime scene as federal agents work to determine what transpired at the rally and what caused Trump’s injury. The Secret Service will begin the probe as they were on the scene and will be replaced by the FBI when the agency arrives at the rally.

This story is fluid and will be updated as rolling out ascertains more information.