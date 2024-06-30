Blacks and others mock Donald Trump’s ‘Black jobs’ statement

Many African Americans looked askance at Donald Trump when he uttered the “Black jobs” comment during the presidential debate against President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 27.

Even some MAGA enthusiasts were incredulous that the former commander-in-chief would commit such a faux pas on the international stage.

“The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border,” Trump said. “They’re taking Black jobs now—and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

Trump was immediately ripped by Black Republicans and Democrats over the accusation that illegal Mexican immigrants were crossing the border and taking away “Black jobs.”

Former Republican chair Michael Steele also lambasted Trump over his imprudent and careless verbiage.

“So what precisely, what jobs would those Black and Hispanic jobs be, I wonder?” Steele asked incredulously.

Steele also hammered Trump’s call into a Black barbershop in Atlanta to attract Black votes.

“You want to make a play to Black folks, you can’t even show up at a [Black] barbershop…You call into a barbershop, and you’re going to talk to us about Black jobs? Shut the hell up. Why do we even entertain this crazy from this fool?”