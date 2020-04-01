Drake, The Weeknd, J. Cole FaceTime with 11-year-old cancer patient (video)

The family of an 11-year-old cancer patient helped the young boy FaceTime with his favorite hip-hop and R&B stars just days before he passed away from the disease.

Rap superstars Drake, 33 and J. Cole, 35, along with singer The Weeknd, 30, hopped on a face-to-face conversation with Elijah Patrick Williams, 11, for a few minutes, though Williams’ medical condition had progressed to the point where he had trouble speaking.

Williams’ mother, Kiara Swope, praised the popular artists and NASCAR driver Joey Logano for “showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life,” she said between tears on her Instagram page. She also gave love to Biz 3 Publicity’s Kathyrn Frazier and Krystal Miles, the executive assistant director of .Paak House for coordinating the FaceTime meeting, according to Billboard magazine.

When a medicated Elijah learned that J. Cole was on the FaceTime, his eyes widened and he exclaimed, “Whoa!”

Williams’ cousin, Michael Watson II, also chronicled the heartwarming episode and on Sunday, March 29, posted it on Instagram.

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience,” Watson penned. “Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

Check out Watson’s complete message and video below: