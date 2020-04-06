Tesla reveals plans to build ventilators

Tesla has unveiled a prototype of its new ventilators.

Elon Musk’s firm has used parts from its Model 3 motors on the breathing equipment to help with the shortage during the global health crisis.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Tesla gave an update on their ventilators, which are “heavily based on Tesla car parts,” according to engineering director Joseph Mardall.

A video was published showing the company is using the parts to create the equipment.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had claimed that Tesla was only making part of the ventilators.

However, Tesla now has moved forward by making the full thing.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s main factory in California is on a three-week lockdown.

The decision to temporarily close the factory came as a major blow to chief executive Musk, who had hoped to continue manufacturing and delivering cars as normal, despite the global health crisis.

Tesla was been planning to increase the production of the Model Y electric vehicle, and Musk had previously written to his employees, telling them that work at the Fremont plant — which employs more than 10,000 workers — would continue as usual.

Musk — who added that employees should not feel obligated to come into work — wrote in an email: “My frank opinion remains that the harm from the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself.”

Musk has also suggested similar things on Twitter.

He recently wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “danger of panic still far exceeds the danger of corona in my opinion. If we over-allocate medical resources to corona, it will come at the expense of treating other illnesses. (sic)”

Previously, Tesla was forced to close its Shanghai plant for 10 weeks when the virus was causing chaos in China.