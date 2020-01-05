The 2020 GLC SUV: Mercedes-Benz’s No. 1 sport utility vehicle

Driving the highways and byways of America, one cannot help but notice the influx of SUVs. From the full-size to crossover utility trucks there are plenty of options.

In 2015, Mercedes-Benz introduced its compact luxury GLC SUV. Since its debut, the GLC has been the brand’s most popular SUV and it has slowly made a mark in the luxury compact SUV category. According to Michael Christo of product management at GLC, the SUV segment is booming.

“At present, one in three Mercedes-Benz cars sold is an SUV. In 2018, with more than 820,000 units sold, the SUVs were the strongest segment for Mercedes-Benz. Never before have more units of the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS and G-Class been delivered to customers.”

For the 2020 model, Mercedes has opted to make some upgrades to this little beauty. Two noticeable changes are the front and rear bumpers along with the radiator grille. The new LED High-Performance headlamps and rear LED taillights add to the overall aesthetics and beauty.

What I found most appealing about the GLC is the overall ride. For the size, there is plenty of leg and headroom for an average six-foot-tall person. Most luxury cars today offer various drive-mode options. Mercedes-Benz Dynamic Select is standard equipment on the GLC SUV. At the touch of a button, you can modify your driving characteristics from the engine, transmission, suspension, and steering.

There are seven driving modes to choose from: Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport+, Individual. For the adventurous outdoor types, there are Offroad and Offroad+ options. The offroad mode is effective for loose surfaces such as sand, gravel or snow. This driving mode is highly suitable for loose surfaces such as sand or gravel and snow. Offroad+ is suitable for steep and rocky terrains. For an SUV, gas consumption is moderate. The GLC 300 averages 22 city/ 29 highway / 24 combined miles per hour.

Customers will be overjoyed by the interior, especially the fully digital instrument displays. The touchscreen panel and the center console feature several elegant wood trims. Some eye-catching features include the standard 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Another cool option is the new 64-color ambient lighting system. There is no color you can’t create to set the mood inside your Mercedes-Benz GLC 300.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is overall a great SUV to consider. Suggested Retail Price $42,500 as test-driven $50,795.