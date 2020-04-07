Prison inmate records himself and cellmate who’s allegedly dying of coronavirus

An anonymous prison inmate is in trouble after it was learned he snuck a phone in to videotape himself discussing the proliferation of the coronavirus inside the institution.

The inmate donned a mask while profanely detailing how COVID-19 is allegedly spreading like wildfire inside this particular prison. He never identified himself to the public, but he managed to upload the video online and it was obtained by TMZ.

In the video, the man says hundreds have already contracted COVID-19 and some have already passed away. He also pans over to his cellmate who has allegedly contracted the virus and said he is struggling to breathe.

The ultimate purpose of the video is to appeal to officials within the U.S. Department of Justice for possible “compassionate release.” This is how rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and thousands of other inmates secured early releases to home confinement.

The man did not state the reason for his incarceration, nor how long he has been there. But he did indicate that he has about a year left. He was also taking risks by pulling down the mask several times to identify himself. But he intimated that these are perilous times for the inmates and he is desperate to get out.

It didn’t take long for officials at the Federal Bureau of Prisons to figure out the identity of the man and where the video was shot, TMZ later stated in its updated report. While the FBOP doesn’t identify the male inmate, of course, officials told TMZ that the video was recorded inside the Elkton Federal Correction Institution, which is inside the eastern edge of Ohio, about an hour west of Pittsburgh.

The matter is currently under investigation.