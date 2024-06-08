The man who was involved in the armed home invasion of rapper Bun B and his wife, Queen, in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In April 2019, Queenie went to the front door of her Houston home expecting an Amazon delivery, but it was Demonte Jackson, who held her at gunpoint and demanded valuables as she led him to the garage and told him to take the car. Bun B heard his wife saying “Just take the car,” and he ran downstairs with his gun and shot Jackson.

He was able to flee the scene, was found wounded at a hospital, and later arrested. In December 2019 he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary.

On June 6, Bun B delivered a testimony reliving the day and shared how the incident has affected their family.

“There are times when [Queenie] gets closed off,” Bun B said. “She can’t communicate, and I just get so angry all over again because she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t ask for this.

“Just the idea of seeing my wife in this state, hearing her voice in this state. I’m her husband, that’s my primary job, is protecting her, making her feel safe. She was broken. She was absolutely broken. My wife never stepped foot in that house again.”

According to Jackson’s attorney, the case has taken five years because he’s suffered from mental health issues.