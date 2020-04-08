Megan Thee Stallion opens up about sexuality and double standards in rap

Megan Thee Stallion says she faces a double standard as a female rapper.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker believes men feel “intimidated” by women being the “superior” sex and opened up about how wrong it is that they can rap about drugs, sex and violence, but when a woman embraces her sexuality, it’s seen as if it’s “the end of the world.”

“A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised,” Megan told the May issue of Marie Claire magazine, of which she is the cover star.

“A man can talk about how he’s about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up.

“But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it’s the end of the world?”

She continued: “It’s something deeper.

“Not only am I rapping about sex, I’m rapping about you making me feel good.

“I’m not rapping about licking on you.

“No, you’re going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming to some men.

“They can’t handle it, they get a little shook, they get a little scared.

“But I’m not going nowhere, so get used to it.”

