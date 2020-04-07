Megan Thee Stallion reveals director she wants for her horror film

Megan Thee Stallion would love one particular Black Hollywood director to agree to take on her debut horror flick.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has turned her hand to scriptwriting and revealed at the top of her list to head up her first movie is 41-year-old actor-and-director Jordan Peele.

Peele has worked on a number of films in the genre, including most recently last year’s Us about a family being attacked by a family of four who look just like them.

A profile on the 25-year-old Houston native in Marie Claire magazine revealed that she is keen to get Peele to work with her, and she insisted that it will be a unique plot because she doesn’t want to see another remake of a horror classic.

Referring to the Halloween franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis, she said: “How many times can you remake Halloween?”

She revealed in October that her debut flick is inspired by the cult movie The Human Centipede, while she declared her love for movie villains such as Joker in Batman.

She said: “I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him.

“I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain.

“That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f— would you have Batman without Joker?”

Megan added how Sam Raimi’s classic The Evil Dead is also one of her favorites.

