Da Brat explains why she kept her sexuality a secret for so long (video)

Rap star and radio host Da Brat dissolved into a river of tears after her longtime girlfriend shocked her with a brand new Bentley for her birthday this past weekend.

Now Brat, who was born Shawntae Harris in Chicago 45 years ago, explained on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show,” why she kept her love affair with Jesseca Dupart, aka BB Judy, away from the public for so long.

“I always been an advocate from privacy pretty much to protect the interest of the other party involved, because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that come with it, it can break you. I’ve been talked about for way over 20 years or more, so my coat of armor is pretty thick. So I learn what to say and what not to say,” Da Brat said on the show.

“I never confirmed anything because you know in the 90’s it wasn’t cool. But when you get blessed and somebody love you like you never been loved before, it’s like a whole different experience.”

The ever photogenic Da Brat relays that she is in a good place in her life as well as in her relationship with Jesseca and both are prepared for any shade the public might want to throw their way.

“With new levels, come new devils and they out there and coming for us, but we don’t care. We strong and we can get through anything together and I’m very happy to say I have someone like BB Judy,” Da Brat said.

