Three live-music performances are on tap for the Atlanta Hawks in January.

First is the band Yacht Rock Venue, a group that specializes in soft rock and retro ’70s and ’80s vibes and is based out of Atlanta. The band is set to perform on Jan. 10 at halftime in a show sponsored by Jack Daniels as the Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Jan. 12, Grammy Award-winning singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard will perform on the Hawks’ Faith and Family Night at halftime. The team hosts Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers that night. Leonard is known for the classic records “Break Every Chain” and “You Know My Name,” which features Jimi Cravity. Recently, she was featured on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 with the song “Blessings.” Minaj and Leonard have also worked together in the past on “I’m Getting Ready.”

“As a proud Georgia native, I can’t wait to cheer on the home team and share in this unique blending of culture and community during Faith & Family Night,” Leonard said in the team’s press release. “I love how this night not only promotes gospel entertainment but pulls together my love of basketball and passion for faith and family. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’m getting ready for a great night in the ATL!”

To wrap up the month, the Hawks called in Grammy-nominated rapper Da Brat to perform at halftime on Jan. 17 to celebrate the team’s Pride Night. The game, against the Orlando Magic, will recognize members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2023, Da Brat gave birth to her son True Legend with her wife Jesseca Harrsi-Dupart.

“I am proud and honored to be performing at the Atlanta Hawks Pride Night,” Da Brat said in the press release. “Salute.”