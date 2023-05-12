Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard shares why Mother’s Day is special to her

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is a Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and is currently on the “It’s Time” tour with Naomi Raine, Natalie Grant and Taya. With Mother’s Day approaching, Leonard spoke with rolling out about what the day means to her, and gave tips and advice for new mothers.

What does Mother’s Day mean to you?

Mother’s Day is super special. I’ve been super transparent with my journey as a mother. I have three bonus babies and it feels like they came from me. It will make two years on June 22 when me and my husband adopted our son Asher. So I have a 2-year-old. We share our fertility story and testimony around the world and tell them that we tried IVF and so many outlets and avenues to have a baby. That led us to adoption. To celebrate Mother’s Day, for me, means that I get to celebrate my miracle baby, so it’s always going to be a super special day for me.

What tips and advice would give to new mothers?

Take it day by day. There is no manual on parenting, nobody is perfect, and nobody comes here knowing how to do it. Be led on how God desires for you to raise your children and the things that he designed for you to support them. Take it day by day, don’t rush it, and enjoy every moment. My son is 2 years old, so every day is an adventure. I spend my day saving his life but I enjoy every single moment of it. I would say let the hard days and the hard times be lessons and then allow them to roll off your back. Don’t live in those moments where you think you’ve failed or you think you’re not doing a good job. Every single day is a lesson for us to become greater for the babies that God has given us.