Police supervisor jailed for biting, attempting to run over fellow officer

A police supervisor is facing jail time after allegedly attacking another officer.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in the Camp Creek area of Atlanta and involved two officers from the Atlanta Police Department, according to WSB-TV.

An off-duty police officer, whose name has yet to be released, was assisting with traffic when Lt. Sharonne Steed became combative.

Steed refused to follow instructions given by the off-duty officer.

Instead of complying with the officer, Steed allegedly attempted to run him over with her vehicle and physically bumped him. When he asked her to get out of the car, Steed allegedly bit the officer on his hand.

Steed has worked as a supervisor at the police department’s precinct at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and has been with the department since July 1997. She reportedly identified herself as an officer at some point during the incident and shared her side of the story with several APD supervisors who arrived on the scene.

Following an investigation, officers took out several felony warrants against Steed. She was charged with obstruction, aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer. She turned herself in to the Fulton County Jail and was arrested on Tuesday, April 14.

Steed has since been relieved of her duties until her case is complete.