‘The Glam Doctor’ and Vivica A. Fox team up for ‘The Celebrity Glam Experience’

The Glam Doctor, aka Rashida LaShawn, has been painting celebrity faces since 2013. She has a client list that boasts the likes of Omari Hardwick, Laz Alonzo, Alfre Woodard, Roberta Flack, Taj George from the R&B singing group SWV and the incomparable actress and entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox to name a few.

The Detroit-based makeup-artist is a creative visionary that has impeccably honed her craft. In addition to working with some of the entertainment industry’s A-listers, she offers a wide array of make-up services that range from bridal make-up, film and TV, to music videos, and photo-shoot-ready make-up.

LaShawn was recently inspired by a vison she had to help inspire women and make them feel good. This vision was especially important for her to execute during the nationwide self-quarantine order. “I chose [The Celebrity Glam Experience] because that’s the way God gave it to me. I was really going through that second week of dealing with [the quarantine caused by the coronavirus] and being in the house. As I talked to my girlfriends and family members, they all were really feeling anxious and worried about getting sick or keeping their jobs. I asked God how I could reach out to women on a larger scale and help them feel some sort of peace and balance. I went to sleep and the Holy Spirit told me to call my celebrity girlfriends. So, that’s how I came up with it.”

The very next day, LaShawn set out to answer the call of helping women feel beautiful during this global pandemic. She came up with the idea to host The Celebrity Glam Experience, a month-long series of virtual classes that are designed to share beauty tips and tricks, give instructional how-to workshops and help women feel beautiful, both inside and out. She’s partnered with some of her celebrity friends to enhance the overall virtual class experience and to also hear first-hand about how they’re adjusting to quarantine-life. The women she selected are not only her clients, but her good friends too. Her friends and their respective classes include:

Signature Smokey Eye with Alison A. Law, April 18 at 1PM EST

Colorful and Sparkling Lids with Taj George, April 25 at 5PM EST

Red Carpet and Red Lips with Vivica A. Fox, May 2 at 1PM EST, and

Soft Glam with Kellie Williams Jackson, May 9 at 1PM EST

Rolling out spoke with both Lashawn and Vivica A. Fox to learn more about the series. In the podcast, they not only go into detail about the classes, but they also discuss the origins of their friendship, life during quarantine for both of them, the red-carpet makeup theme of Vivica’s virtual class session, and so much more.

Fox also shares the latest projects and endeavors that she’s working on as well. They include the recent launching of her very own podcast, “Hustling with Vivica A. Fox”, the finale of Fox TV’s drama series Empire, and several new movies that include True To the Game 2, a new film named Arkansas with Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn, and the Lifetime Network’s movie series: So Wrong, It’s Right. Fox is also gearing up for a new launch with her hair line, the Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection too. This hustling diva is very busy however, you can keep up with her on her website VivicaFox.com, her verified Twitter account at Ms. Vivica Fox and her verified IG account at Ms. V. Fox.

To find out more information on The Glam Doctor’s virtual class series, visit TheGlamDoctor.AS.ME/onlineclass or www.TheGlamDoctor.com.

