SWV’s Taj George and ‘The Glam Doctor’ help quarantined women learn makeup tips

As referenced during the podcast, Taj George shares make up looks from her wedding memories (courtesy Taj George)

Rashida LaShawn Williams, better known as The Glam Doctor, is at it again. This time she’s bringing her highly anticipated makeup tutorial for ‘the quarantined’ back to the classroom with her second session of The Celebrity Glam Experience: ‘Colorful and Sparkly Lids’. For this session, she’ll be joined by the beautiful Taj George of the singing trio SWV (Sisters with Voices) and they’ll be talking about everything from makeup “how-to’s”, to makeup “definitely-do-not’s”, and many other topics as well.

The duo will be joining forces on Saturday, April 25 at 5pm EST, virtually of course. However, rolling out’s Star Studio Podcast spoke with both Williams and George beforehand on what to expect in the class. During the podcast, a lot of laughs were shared as they spoke with Porsha Monique on:

Makeup tips and class expectations

New and upcoming projects for each of the ladies

How COVID-19 is affecting family life for George

Quarantine life in both Detroit, Michigan and Nashville, Tennessee

The re-opening of the state of Georgia

And so much more

To find out more information on The Glam Doctor’s virtual class series, visit TheGlamDoctor.AS.ME/onlineclass or www.TheGlamDoctor.com.