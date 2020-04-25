SWV’s Taj George and ‘The Glam Doctor’ help quarantined women learn makeup tips

4071EC27-4BA1-4A0E-8D03-2A2FA3444DB2

Taj George and Rashida 'The Glam Doctor' Williams (Photo courtesy Rashida Williams)

8F1DBBD1-4F56-41C3-B906-2E9B2D4ECAC8

Rashida The Glam Doctor Williams and Taj George (Photo courtesy Rashida Williams)

IMG_3293

Taj George showcasing her own makeup skills (photo courtesy Taj George)

IMG_4429

As referenced during the podcast, Taj George shares make up looks from her wedding memories (courtesy Taj George)

IMG_4430

IMG_4431

IMG_4432

IMG_4436

To see the photo gallery including photos of The Glam Doctor with Taj George and several wedding memories from Eddie and Taj George’s beautiful wedding, click “View Gallery” above.

Click the play button below to listen to the Star Studio podcast featuring George and The Glam Doctor.

Rashida LaShawn Williams, better known as The Glam Doctor, is at it again. This time she’s bringing her highly anticipated makeup tutorial for ‘the quarantined’ back to the classroom with her second session of The Celebrity Glam Experience: ‘Colorful and Sparkly Lids’. For this session, she’ll be joined by the beautiful Taj George of the singing trio SWV (Sisters with Voices) and they’ll be talking about everything from makeup “how-to’s”, to makeup “definitely-do-not’s”, and many other topics as well.

The duo will be joining forces on Saturday, April 25 at 5pm EST, virtually of course. However, rolling out’s Star Studio Podcast spoke with both Williams and George beforehand on what to expect in the class. During the podcast, a lot of laughs were shared as they spoke with Porsha Monique on:

  • Makeup tips and class expectations
  • New and upcoming projects for each of the ladies
  • How COVID-19 is affecting family life for George
  • Quarantine life in both Detroit, Michigan and Nashville, Tennessee
  • The re-opening of the state of Georgia
  • And so much more

Click play above to listen to the podcast in its entirety.

To find out more information on The Glam Doctor’s virtual class series, visit TheGlamDoctor.AS.ME/onlineclass or www.TheGlamDoctor.com.


Porsha Monique
Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer.





