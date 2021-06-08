Gabrielle Union teams up with Ford for the launch of the new 2022 Ford Maverick

Press play to hear Gabrielle Union’s thoughts on the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick.

Ford has added an all-new compact pickup to their lineup: The 2022 Ford Maverick, and they selected award-winning actress Gabrielle Union to team up with them for their new launch.

Rolling out spoke with Union about her partnership with Ford, her thoughts on the new 2022 Maverick, her upcoming projects — both in front of the screen and behind the screen, and so much more. Press the play button above to listen to the entire conversation.

The Ford Maverick is the all-new vehicle for the doers, the movers, and the makers. For more information, visit Ford.com/Maverick.