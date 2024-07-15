How Toccara discovered Drake was dating Melyssa Ford and her at the same time

Drake’s dating history is interesting, to say the least. Despite Kendrick Lamar’s criticism in the superstar rappers’ back-and-forth in May, Drake has dated many famous women, some older than him. At one point, he dated two famous women simultaneously, and the pair of friends eventually found out.

Toccara Jones, the supermodel best known for competing in “America’s Next Top Model,” was dating the Canadian rapper when she found out her friend, video vixen Melyssa Ford, was also going on dates with him.

“She came over to my house one night and she was talking about her new relationship,” Jones said. “She actually did tell me [his name], and I was getting ready to go on a date with him. So, she’s in my room, I’m getting dressed and I’m about to go meet him.

“It was always a little weird to me. I don’t know if it was a coincidence, but she was telling me about the guy she was dating and how it was Drake. Instead of telling her in that moment, I wanted to talk to him first because this wasn’t the first time Melyssa and I talked to the same guy … I decided to handle it differently this time with Drake.”

Jones said she went on the date, told Drake what Ford told her, and then drove to Ford’s house to tell her the news.

“It was very calm,” Jones said. “It was civil. Nobody got mad. Nobody screamed. Nobody cried.”

In a previous interview with Ford and Jones, Ford said she told Jones to “knock yourself out” when she heard the news. She said she wasn’t losing her friendship over a guy.

The full interview can be found on “The Carlos King Podcast.”