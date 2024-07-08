310babii has had one of the more interesting 2024s in all of hip-hop. While still in high school, his single “Soak City (Do It)” went platinum and he toured the country. He also performed at his senior prom and received his platinum plaque on stage at his graduation, walking away with over a 3.0 GPA.

His summer has been highlighted by performing at the 2024 BET Awards pre-show and at Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Our: Ken and Friends” concert in his hometown of Inglewood, California. Before the BET Awards, 310babii stopped by rolling out and recapped his entire experience.

What was it like graduating high school in the middle of all of this?

Man, honestly, it’s crazy. It feels almost fake, but I’m here. I’m happy. I’m appreciative.

I saw what you said about not making the XXL Freshman List. What is it like being celebrated and recognized at BET?

Honestly, it’s all love to XXL.

BET’s showing love, and I appreciate that.

[Not making the XXL list] just means there’s more work to do. There’s more work to be done. Hopefully, I will be selected next year, or in the future.

What was it like performing at Ken And Friends?

Man, that was a moment for the city.

I’m going to use that momentum to keep on going and add to it. That doesn’t really define my career. That doesn’t make me a legend, but I was participating in a legendary moment. So I have to use that and keep going.

What do you have coming up?

“Rock Yo Hips” my new single is out right now going up…60,000 creates on TikTok. It peaked higher than “Soak City” already. We’re going up, man. That’s the new one right now.