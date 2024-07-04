The 2024 BET Awards were a hit, but it wasn’t because of Will Smith or Usher, according to a social media influencer. Mrs. Netta, one-half of the comedic duo of Mrs. Netta &Charles has been going live on social media for the past several days expressing their frustration in believing they were going to the 2024 BET Awards for months before actually being denied at security on June 30 in Los Angeles because they didn’t have the proper credentials.

“I’m not going to say it was rigged,” Mrs. Netta said during a live stream. “I can’t say it was rigged. I promise you, I can’t, but do y’all know that the BET Awards had the highest ratings in years?”

As of the morning of July 4, BET hasn’t made an official announcement on this year’s ratings of the BET Awards.

“The only reason that the ratings were high,” Mrs. Netta said before laughing, “y’all could see it yourself. Y’all could see it your d— self. Everybody wanted to see Mrs. Netta &Charles on that d— BET red carpet and BET Sunday night. Blow the ratings up.”

The 2024 BET Awards, also known as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” had an outstanding lineup of talent from Will Smith performing a positive song about overcoming adversity with Sunday Service, Kirk Franklin and Fridayy; to Lauryn Hill performing with her son YG Marley; to Usher receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award; to Druski and Donald Glover’s impromptu jokes while Taraji P. Henson hosted the night’s festivities through multiple wardrobe changes.