Gayle King signs new deal to continue hosting CBS Mornings

Gayle King, a prominent figure in American morning television and best friend to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, has secured her position on “CBS Mornings” by signing a contract extension. This agreement comes ahead of her current contract’s expiration in 2025, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

King’s legacy on CBS Mornings

Since the inception of “CBS Mornings” in 2012, King has been a vital part of the show, helping to shape its direction and content. Over the years, she has been the only constant co-host, working alongside various rotating partners. Notable former co-hosts include Charlie Rose, who was dismissed in 2017 due to harassment allegations, and Erica Hill, who left the show after a brief stint. Currently, King shares the screen with Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

Impact on ratings and interviews

Under King’s stewardship, “CBS Mornings” has achieved significant milestones, including a surge in viewership ratings. The show recently recorded its highest ratings in the critical 25-54 age demographic since 1991, indicating a successful strategy in attracting a younger audience. This success has allowed CBS to closely compete with established morning shows like NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America,” even surpassing ABC 17 times in the ratings over the past season.

King’s interviewing prowess has also contributed to the show’s acclaim, as she has secured high-profile interviews with celebrities such as Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and R. Kelly. Her ability to engage with guests has made her a respected figure in journalism, further solidifying her role in the morning news landscape.

Future of CBS Mornings

In addition to King’s new deal, CBS has announced plans to expand “CBS Mornings” to a third hour, indicating the network’s commitment to enhancing its morning programming. This expansion reflects the show’s growing popularity and the network’s desire to capitalize on its recent success.

King’s connection with Oprah Winfrey

King’s relationship with Oprah Winfrey adds another layer of interest to her role on “CBS Mornings.” As Winfrey’s best friend, King often provides exclusive insights into Winfrey’s life and career. Recently, King discussed Winfrey’s surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention, showcasing her ability to blend personal anecdotes with professional commentary.

However, King has also faced scrutiny for her candid remarks about Winfrey’s health. In a recent broadcast, she shared details about Winfrey’s hospitalization due to a stomach ailment, which some viewers felt was too personal.

“She had some kind of stomach thing – stomach flu – stuff was coming out of both ends,” King explained. “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV. It was a very serious thing.”

King later expressed regret for the overshare, emphasizing her concern for her friend’s privacy while also acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.