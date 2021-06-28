Chadwick Boseman honored in BET Awards ‘In Memoriam’ segment

Chadwick Boseman was remembered in the 2021 BET Awards’ In Memoriam segment.

The late Black Panther star — who sadly died last summer at 43 after battling colon cancer — won the best actor prize at the ceremony on Sunday night, June 27, 2021, and was honored as part of a tribute video to those who have passed away.

Boseman appeared alongside the likes of Shock G, Johnny Nash, Anthony Chisolm, MF Doom, Bert Belasco, Carol Sutton, Charley Pride, Hank Aaron, Mary Wilson, Clarence Williams III and Bunny Wailer.

Also featured in the tribute were Black Rob, Paul Mooney, Douglas Turner Wright, Gale Sayers, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Leon Spinks and Reggie Warren.

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke — who died in February last year — had been remembered at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2020.

Rapper DMX was also honored at the BET Awards, after the star — real name Earl Simmons — died in April after suffering a heart attack at 50, and he was celebrated with a performance curated by Swizz Beatz with Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda joining the producer on stage for a medley of the star’s iconic tracks at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The tribute featured the likes of “Slippin,” “Party Up,” “What’s My Name?” “Where the Hood At?,” “MY N****/X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” “Get At Me Dog,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “DMX Prayer.”

Also included in the show were new tracks from the star’s posthumous album Exodus, which was released last month.

The performance ended with a voiceover from DMX himself with a violinist played, as he said: “And still you gave me love. I love you like you love me — unconditionally.”

In terms of the awards themselves, Megan Thee Stallion won best female hip hop artist, best collaboration and video of the year for “W.A.P.’ with Cardi B, and the viewer’s choice prize for “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé.

And the likes of Andra Day (best actress), Chadwick Boseman (best actor) and Lil Baby (best male hip-hop artist) were all recognized, while Sza’s hit “Good Days” claimed the BET Her Award.