Usher unleashes profanities talking absentee fathers at BET Awards (video)

Usher launched into an impassioned speech—laced with multiple profanities—about his absentee father while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Confessions singer had a rather benign beginning to his address to the audience as he thanked Antonio “LA” Reid, Babyface and a host of others inside the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

However, BET executives deemed it necessary to mute the rest of the speech, as Usher spoke angrily and emotionally about fatherhood and his abandonment issues.

Fortunately, fans recorded Usher’s words and uploaded them to social media.

“I’m sorry I’m cursing; this is how I really feel,” he told the packed theater, which roared with approval. “‘Cause at one point it got really thick, and motherf——s wasn’t f—ing with me. I get it, I understand, sometimes you gotta go through some s— to get to something.”

Addressing the men on stage who heavily influenced his career, Usher said, “They solid, and it ain’t about a motherf—ing hit record. They solid, and they gon’ always have my back and I will always have theirs.”

Before Usher took to the podium to bask in fan adulation, a cavalcade of music luminaries hit the stage to pay tribute to Usher’s spectacular music career.