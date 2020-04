The insane amount Drake dropped on his luxury bed

Drake sleeps on a one-of-a-kind luxury bed.

The “One Dance” hitmaker made the admission to Architectural Digest about the hefty price tag of his very impressive bed, which includes a top-shelf bar built into the headboard.

The article about the $395,000 bed explains why it’s so expensive: “The headboard, accented with antique mirror and channel-tufted leather, encompasses a whiskey-and­-champagne bar on the reverse side.”

The mattress is made by Swedish company Hästens, and it took 600 hours for people to hand-make the horsehair mattress, which is the only one to exist in the entire world.

Meanwhile, Drake previously opened up on his new life as a father after Sophie Brussaux gave birth to his son Adonis in 2017.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker shared on LeBron Jame’s show The Shop, “I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who … you know, we’ve had our moments, right? And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother … I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

But Drake noted he had been “scared” to tell his mother about the situation because he was never in a relationship with Sophie.

He said: “[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years. I’m sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant … So it was tough for me to tell her that it’s somebody that she’s never met.”