Drake blasts ex-‘LHHH’ star Sophia Body on Instagram

Former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Sophia Body was on her way to Instagram trolling of another person when, suddenly, she got her own scalp peeled back by Mr. Champagne Papi himself, rapper-singer Drake.

Apparently, Drake, 33, and Sophia Body, 28, have history and commonalities, such as their origin of birth and involvement in hip hop. Fans were caught off guard that such a decorated artist as Aubrey Drake Graham could look down from his perch above the clouds to spot Sophia Body trolling on the ‘gram.

During an episode of Tory Lanez’ “Quarantine Radio,” singer Miles Music got some love for showing off his skillset on the mic. The video went viral and eventually caught the attention of Sophia Body, whose surname is Christina.

Sophia Body, a Canadian native who is of French, Hispanic and Greek origins, left this inflammatory comment about Miles Music: “U seen his face like wtfffff.”

A Sophia fan noticed Sophia on the post and wrote: “We met on the 4 train before in the Bronx you was playing with your laptop…I’m mad you never followed me back on the gram.”

And that’s when Drake swooped down and jolted Sophia with an electric shock of a post that was captured by The Shade Room.

Sophia flared up over Drake’s comments about her and she spat fire onto this IG Live post below. Her perspective is this: if she wasn’t doing anything worthwhile, Drake should have forgotten about her. But she says “he’s still at it.”

Check it out below: