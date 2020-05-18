Tiffany Haddish shouts out Kevin Hart for helping her achieve big-screen dreams

Tiffany Haddish credits Kevin Hart with helping her achieve her acting dream.

The 40-year-old actress was homeless and living out of her car when she first tried to make it in showbiz and had her life changed forever after a chance encounter with fellow actor and comedian Hart.

Hart gave Haddish $300 to “find a place” to stay for a week and told her to write out a list of goals she could then begin “accomplishing” to help her achieve her ultimate dream.

Speaking on “Sunday Sitdown” as part of “Sunday Today,” Haddish recalled: “I would always pull up five to 10 minutes late so no one could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car.

“[Then I met Kevin and] he said, ‘You can’t be living in your car on these streets.’ He gave me 300 bucks and was like, ‘Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals.'”

Hart’s advice gave Haddish the push she needed, and she went on to land roles that would lay the groundwork for her breakthrough role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip.

Meanwhile, Hart previously said he loves to tease his Night School co-star about the $300 loan, although he insisted he doesn’t want her to pay him back.

