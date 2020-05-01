Keenen Ivory Wayans joins Tiffany Haddish in exposing himself on social media

As Zoom calls and other forms of technology become our daily norm for working from home, many people are adjusting to the shift and learning how to use different applications.

Every day people are rolling out of bed in their sweatpants, gowns, underwear, or nothing at all, as they get dressed from the waist up to attend video meeting calls.

Unfortunately, this sense of comfort has caused some mishaps for people who forget to turn off their cameras for privacy when moving during the day to use the restroom or grab a snack.

On Thursday, April 30, comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans revealed way more than viewers expected while making an encouraging Instagram video for the class of 2020.

“So I just push that red button?” Wayans asked before he began his inspirational message.

“Hello, everybody. This is Keenen Ivory Wayans. I just want to say congratulations to the class of 2020,” he stated. “I know this sucks. You worked your a– off, and now you don’t even get to walk, but that’s what makes you the greatest generation of this new millennium. In the face of a global pandemic, you stayed focused, continued to work hard, and achieved your goals. That’s the kind of leaders we’re going to need in the future. I wish you guys all the best.”

He wrapped the message by saying, “Keep striving, keep smiling,” before attempting to click the “red button” to end his video. However, the video was still recording as the actor stood up and revealed that he was without pants or underwear.

La La, Will Packer DJ D-Wreck, and 277K others viewed the clip and responded with laughter.

The “In Living Color” creator isn’t the only one. Just the other day Tiffany Haddish was left embarrassed after she accidentally exposed herself during a video call.

