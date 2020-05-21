Twitter exec Candi Castleberry-Singleton discusses COVID-19 and the community

Candi Castleberry-Singleton is the vice president of diversity partnership strategy and engagement at Twitter. As an experienced diversity and inclusion leader, she created The Bolt-On to Built-In Model™ featured in her chapter of the book Crossing the Divide: Intergroup Leadership in a World of Difference.

She has developed successful strategies and initiatives in technology, telecommunications and health care, including Xerox, Sun Microsystems, Motorola and UPMC. We spoke with her on rolling out’s Health IQ program about the Black community and COVID-19 as it relates to Twitter.

What else can our community do so that we can know the difference between what is the truth and what is fake news?

As a Black woman, I will tell you that truth lies in many places. Twitter is one of those places, and that happens to be the place that I’m employed. I am grateful to have a CEO who quite frankly is trying very hard to stay connected to understand what is happening in the Black community. I would also say that Twitter as an organization and a platform has all kinds of people out there with information. It’s important when you are on a call like this or the many conference calls that are happening, that you listen to the voices that you trust. Then you identify who they are and you follow them on Twitter rather than just going to Twitter and getting a wealth of information and not knowing how to decipher truth from falsehoods. Create a list.

