Megan Thee Stallion kicks off ‘Savage’ collaboration with Rihanna

Megan Thee Stallion has become a brand partner of Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty.

The 25-year-old rap star has joined forces with the Barbadian beauty’s lingerie brand and is now set to feature in its summer 2020 social media campaign, which has been titled #SavagexTheeStallion.

Hailing the new partnership, Rihanna said: “Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risk-taker with an attitude, character and personality.”

Megan Thee Stallion also revealed she’s “excited” about her new role with Savage x Fenty, hailing the company for celebrating women “in all their glory.”

She explained: “I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory.

“In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

