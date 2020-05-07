Megan Thee Stallion eyes Rihanna collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion is eyeing a collaboration with Rihanna.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has just dropped a remix of her hit single “Savage” featuring Beyoncé and after teaming up with the Destiny’s Child star and Nicki Minaj, who features on the former track, her dream collaborations wish list was complete.

However, when asked whether she’d like to work with Rihanna, Thee Stallion insisted it would “blow [her] mind” if she got the chance to team up on a song with the “Work” hitmaker.

On whether there is anyone else she wants to record a song with, she said: “I’m good, I don’t need anyone else to collab with. I already collabed with Nicki and I’ve collabed with Beyoncé, my life is made — bye, thank you. Thank you, everybody!”

Bent on a duet with Rihanna, she told Dazed Digital: “Rihanna is that girl, and I always wear Fenty, so … Oh my God, that would blow my mind! If I could collab with Rihanna, I would honestly be super happy.”

The 25-year-old star is still in shock that she got to have Beyoncé — whose husband Jay-Z owns Megan’s label Roc Nation — spit some verses on “Savage.”

Read more after the jump.