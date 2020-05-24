Ayesha Curry blasted for shaming women over attire, then wearing tiny bikinis

Back in 2015, Ayesha Curry, 31, delivered a message about modesty that riled the nerves of many Black women.

The culinary and restaurant maven and wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, 32, indicated she was repulsed by women’s penchant for flashing skin publicly.

Those nonconfrontational words nevertheless created ripples that reverberated throughout Black America, particularly among women. Obviously, many females have not forgotten what they interpreted as a condescending tongue-lashing from a conservative rich woman. Worse, now that more photos of a skin-baring Ayesha Curry are populating her social media pages than in years past, many are calling the mother of three hypocritical.

Ain't that funny So Ayesha Curry's slutshaming and modesty was only there because she was chunky/chubby? What happened to "keep things for only your husband to see" 😂 pic.twitter.com/epLpw2Bnvp — CaraMEL (@FlymencoBarbie) May 24, 2020

I’m laughing at the fact ayesha curry was really tryna slut shame women for not dressing modestly when she was chubby, now she’s lost weight she she’s flinging bikini pics on the gram. So the real storyline here is don’t project your insecurities on to everyone else silly cow — liya london (@liyalondon) May 24, 2020

More than that, some have accused the author of having tummy surgery after delivering her third child, Ryan, particularly after she admitted to USA Today that she had breast augmentation surgery after delivering her first child, Riley.

While some fans decried Curry’s alleged double-talk, others are supporting Curry’s decision to floss her post-baby body for the ‘Gram. Another group of social media users are telling Curry’s critics to get a life.

And the debate rages on below:

Ayesha said something years ago that hurt y’all to ya core lmfao — Goodas (@blackula__) May 24, 2020

I guess the whole of the instagram feed matters now. And before yall come at my head re-think…. Ayesha is a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/ohoYGhyHM1 — Ichabod Crane With That Top Off (@Ozz_zeus) May 24, 2020

It’s funny seeing everyone write think pieces about Ayesha taking a picture in a bathing suit as if it’s the first time she’s done it pic.twitter.com/XNyEdR17Ft — Keena ✨ (@ShesAltard) May 24, 2020

Ayesha was tired of not getting those projection energies sent her way instead of Ciara/Future/Russ https://t.co/3EiiDUuZ2l — Feta Cheese Stan Account (@ThaTrail) May 24, 2020

What she said in the past WAS goofy, and she was ridiculed accordingly. But people grow, unlearn goofy thoughts and behavior. So. — Feta Cheese Stan Account (@ThaTrail) May 24, 2020

Ayesha is proving to be the type of girl who looks down on other girls because she doesn’t have the body she wants to show off but as soon as she does now she wanna join the other side. Girl…. — Fallon Carrington (@milamademedoit) May 24, 2020

I’m laughing at the fact ayesha curry was really tryna slut shame women for not dressing modestly when she was chubby, now she’s lost weight she she’s flinging bikini pics on the gram. So the real storyline here is don’t project your insecurities on to everyone else silly cow — liya london (@liyalondon) May 24, 2020