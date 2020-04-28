Gabrielle Union once told Steph Curry and Ayesha to have sex with other people

You won’t believe the advice that Gabrielle Union dispensed to NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha back in the day.

Sports power couples, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and the Curry’s hilariously reminisce on IG Live over what Union told them when the young couple came to the “LA Finest” actress for marital advice.

D-Wade says his wife “was a thot in ’98. I’m sure of it.”

Union: “I was. Listen, I enjoyed my life,” she proclaimed unabashedly. “And that is the exact advice I gave Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Wright’s 25th birthday party.”

Ayesha Curry: “It all comes out! I’m so done.”

Union: “I said, ‘Guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low, and you should just break up now and have sex with other people…is that not what I told y’all both?”

Ayesha Curry: “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? Okay!’”

Union: “Precisely, because I was a thot.”

After the couples stopped laughing and caught their collective breath, D-Wade acted contrite for his wife’s behavior back then and the advice she gave them.

“I apologize for that,” he said almost tongue-in-cheek. “That is not who we are … anymore.”

Union countered her husband, however, saying “I still might give the same advice.”

Check out the IG Live video, which is no longer online, but captured by The Jasmine Brand.

Union, who also starred on the hit BET series “Being Mary Jane,” also took the occasion to pay homage to the Curry couple for keeping it real about their strong spiritual beliefs — and never deviating from it.

“Literally, there are very few people I have met who have been consistent. I mean, s—, I’ve known you guys for well over a decade. And there’s a lot of people who talk about faith, and there’s a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward but something isn’t real somewhere, right?”

