LeBron’s agent Rich Paul calls Chris Bosh a role player

Rich Paul is ducking for cover after boldly suggesting NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh was a role player for LeBron James during their championship run in Miami.

Paul, the famed sports agent for King James, was slammed by fans are making the controversial statements while visiting the “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN on Wednesday, April 16.

Rich Paul said Chris Bosh was a role player in Miami

“I always love a big two,” Paul told McAfee, who looked stunned at Paul’s statements. “I don’t really love a big three. People talk big three, but the big three thing has never really worked. And you’ll say well what happened in Miami? That wasn’t really a big three.”

Paul, a fellow Northeast Ohio native (he’s from Cleveland while James was reared 30 minutes south in Akron, Ohio), further angered fans when he made this bold suggestion:

“There were three guys that went in the lottery, and they did really well individually on their teams so they had big numbers and had big accomplishments,” The Klutch Sports owner began, adding, “but when you think about it, Bosh was the ultimate professional. He took a backseat and he played a role in which because had such a high IQ and he was such a professional as an individual. His approach to everything is what made that work.”

Of course, most sports pundits and fans believe that James was part of one of the most significant Big Threes of all time in Miami — who comprised of James, Bosh and Dwyane Wade — and then again in Cleveland with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Rich Paul has said LeBron James is the GOAT

This is not the first time that Paul has sparked angst in the basketball world. He has stated publicly that James is the GOAT of the NBA over Michael Jordan, which most pundits and fans disagree with.

Fans are disgusted with Rich Paul’s assessment of Chris Bosh

Many fans took umbrage at Paul for, in their opinions, denigrating or minimizing Bosh’s invaluable contribution to the Heat’s run of four consecutive championship appearances between 2011 and 2014, winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

“Getting sick of the Bosh disrespect,” one user penned, succinctly summarizing the sentiments of many NBA fans.

A second person said, “Lol they act like Bosh wasn’t averaging 25 and 10 in Toronto.”

Some fans believe that Bosh’s supreme sacrifice ultimately impacted his brand in a negative way.

“Bosh is the first superstar in NBA history to win rings and it negatively affect their legacy,” another user wrote.