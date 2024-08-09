Rich Paul and longtime girlfriend Adele are engaged

Multiple reports show Klutch Sports Agency CEO Rich Paul and his longtime girlfriend, superstar singer Adele, are engaged.

She seemingly confirmed the news during a recent show in Munich, Germany. In a clip posted to social media on Aug. 9, a fan asks Adele to marry them; Adele replies that she’s “already getting married” while holding up her hand to signal an engagement ring. The crowd cheers.

The couple has been public with their relationship since 2021 when the singer told Oprah Winfrey she met Paul at a birthday party on the dance floor. A couple of years later, they went out for dinner, an encounter Paul initially called a business meeting, and then they kept hanging out. Adele told Winfrey that Paul is very funny, smart, and smooth. In 2022, Adele clarified she was not engaged to Paul yet after being spotted with a ring on her finger. She did say she was in love and as happy as she’ll ever be.

“I might as well be married,” Adele said in 2022, according to E! News. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

In addition to being courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games, Adele also called Paul once while he was on a stream with Kai Cenat.