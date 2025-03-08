LaRussell on Steph Curry and Monta Ellis’ impact

LaRussell is one of the Bay Area’s finest. He was a special guest of Wingstop and the NBA during NBA All-Star Weekend last month, and last week he dropped his new single with Wiz Khalifa, “I Might Be,” which is fire. He took some time to step into the Star Studio, courtesy of Wingstop, and as a Golden State Warriors fan, he touched on the impact of Stephen Curry, Monta Ellis, and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

What’s your go-to Wingstop meal?

Six-piece or eight-piece, depending on how the day going, lemon pepper and mango habañero with the fries, and the fries with the lemon pepper seasoning.

Did NBA All-Star hit different for since it was in your hometown?

Oh, man, definitely, like just being a kid from the Bay Area, growing up and watching All-Star games and weekends with my pops. To be able to actually be there this time in real life, man, it definitely hit different. Just seeing my homies, employees and my artist friends that we see all the time out here, working and grinding, get those looks and opportunities, man. It definitely hit different.

What does Steph Curry mean to the Bay?

Everything. Uh, Curry is one of my favorite players. And just seeing someone work for their position is a very, very special thing. Like we see a lot of players come in now, and they just come in getting to the bag before they really even prove their value. But we’ve seen Curry go from five a game, 10 a game, 20 a game, 40, to see that growth and witness it. We’ve seen him go from the little, scrawny kid to nah. He in the weight room and he hitting it and he getting physical. That’s a beautiful journey to witness as a human that we don’t often get to see. That can’t be taken for granted, like the people who don’t fit the general build of what a MVP and what a NBA player used to look like, and seeing that change in mold. And every youngin’ I know, is shooting 3-pointers from half-court. He even got centers shooting, you know, that’s, that’s a product of Curry. That’s not something we’ve seen prior.

Did people forget about Monta Ellis because of Stephen Curry?

I don’t think Curry made people forget. I think Ellis allowed people to forget. You have to make a grander impact if you want people to remember you in a certain light. And those of us who [were] there and experienced it, and we hold reverence for Ellis, but you know, he didn’t do what Curry did for the team, and that’s just as simple as that, but he is a legend in his own regard, and he helped us accomplish a lot of things. He helped grow that Warriors brand. You know, prior to Curry, been there, but what Curry did for it is just, there’s a difference in impact.

What did you think of Kendrick’s halftime performance?

Incredible, incredible, monumental. You know, I’m a fan of art, and just to witness art at that level from someone who’s from the same type of places that I’m from, is incredible. Like people, people just see the performance, but they don’t understand how much goes into that. I’m an artist. I travel with 15-20 people doing audio, sound production, stage and backstage and making coordinating dancers. People don’t understand how much goes into that and how much it takes to even propel people. He could’ve went on that stage alone, you know, but he chose to share his light with people from my region, people from his region. And, man, it’s a beautiful thing.