NBA’s Warriors pursuing LeBron James and Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly canvassing the NBA landscape to try to land a big free agent to complement Stephen Curry.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors are desperate as they sit at 24-24 and languish in the bottom half of the Western Conference. If the playoffs started today, the Warriors would miss the postseason as they sit in 11th place.

Curry has been struggling with his shot this season

Moreover, Curry, long considered the greatest shooter of all time, has been going through a season-long shooting slump that has negatively impacted the team’s fortunes. The Warriors were last in field-goal percentage in the NBA during December, when they lost 13 of 17 games, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Add that to the fact that the Warriors have not been able to sufficiently replace sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who left for the Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors have inquired about Durant and James

The Stein Line’s Jake Fisher reports the Warriors have discussed the feasibility of reuniting Durant with Curry — they won back-to-back championships a decade ago — and they have inquired with the Los Angeles Lakers about a potential trade for James.

“The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player,” Charania said. “You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called about them. Paul George? They have called — they’ve made calls on every star, and that, of course, includes players like LeBron, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls. They are dead set on trying to find another star player, superstar player, with Stephen Curry. That is another subplot to this trade deadline as well.”

Hoops Hype’s Dan Woike reports that people are not fearful that James will flee the Lakers despite the fact that they traded away his friend, Anthony Davis. Davis was shipped out and the Lakers imported Luka Doncic to Laker Nation.

Desperate Warriors even peeked at Heat franchise

Another dead end for the Warriors was in South Beach. The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is a very disgruntled employee and wants out of the city. But Butler has reportedly made it known to Golden State that he would not sign an extension if he were traded to the Warriors. He will become a free agent at the end of next season.