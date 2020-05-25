Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s baby daughter Capri takes her 1st steps (video)

Kobe Bryant‘s baby daughter Capri has taken her first steps.

The late NBA legend’s widow Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet clip of their 11-month-old daughter reaching the milestone.

In the video, Capri’s aunt Sophie can be seen holding onto the tot as she walked to her mom, before they cheered.

Bryant captioned the post: “My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean. Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.”

Watch the video below.

The post comes just four months after the NBA star was killed in a helicopter crash alongside the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Vanessa — who also has Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, with Kobe — recently admitted how “grateful” she is to have her daughters by her side through such a difficult time.

