Sam Pollard is an award-winning director who gives a voice to the voiceless and shares the rich stories of our community. His most recent project is the five-part documentary series, “Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children.” In the documentary, Pollard investigates the mystery behind the killings of Black youth in Atlanta and race relations in the “city too busy to hate” during that period between 1979 and 1981. Rolling out spoke with Pollard on Star Studio about the production process involved in creating the project.

Sam Pollard details production of HBO’s ‘Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered’

May 25, 2020

Cassidy Sparks

I am a blogger, journalist and media enthusiast. I am passionate about covering entertainment, fashion and beauty. Keep up with me at Cassinthecity.com