Kim Kardashian West’s son Psalm starts walking (pics)

Kim Kardashian West’s son Psalm is walking a month after his 1st birthday.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared on Twitter the exciting news that her youngest child has taken his first steps, less than a month after his first birthday.

She wrote: “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed he makes “everything perfect.”

Sharing a sweet video of the little one to mark his 1st birthday, she wrote: “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm (sic)”

Kris Jenner, Psalm’s grandmother, said the boy was so “precious,” writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much. Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day… my heart is so full of love for you …God Bless You Psalmy … #HappyBirthdayPsalm. (sic)”

A few months after Psalm was born, Kim admitted she felt her youngest son has brought a new “zen” to their household.

The 39-year-old beauty said: “I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.”