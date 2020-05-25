Kim Kardashian West posts loving note to Kanye on 6th wedding anniversary

Kim Kardashian West has marked her sixth wedding anniversary by posting a sweet message on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality TV star has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post some snaps of herself and husband Kanye West, saying they’ve got “forever to go” as a couple.

Kim — who married Kanye in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — wrote alongside her photos: “6 years down; forever to go

“Until the end (sic)”

Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, also hailed the special occasion on social media, wishing the high-profile couple a happy anniversary on her own Instagram account.

Alongside a series of throwback photos of the celebrity duo, Jenner wrote: “Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! [love heart emojis] @kimkardashian #KanyeWest (sic)”

Go to the next page to read more and see the throwback photos of the happy couple in Jenner’s post.