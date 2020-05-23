Kanye West preparing to release new music, cinematographer says (video)

Kanye West is seemingly set to release new music.

The chart-topping rap star could release new material from his upcoming album before the end of the month, according to video artist and cinematographer Arthur Jafa, who has recently been working with West on a music video.

Speaking about the video, he told fashion designer and film producer Michele Lamy: “It’s from his new record, it’s called ‘God’s Country,’ and this will be like the first single, I guess.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to not be announcing it. I may just be spilling the beans. It’s on the new record that’s forthcoming.

“I don’t know when the album’s coming, but the single I think may be sometime next week — maybe, it’s not definite.”

The discussion was captured in the tweet below:

🚨 NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. 🚨 Cinematographer Arthur Jafa tells Michèle Lamy that he's been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye's forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, West previously confessed that missing out on award nominations “partially led [him] to alcoholism.”

The outspoken star — who turned to alcohol after his records ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Watch the Throne’ were snubbed for awards — admitted he used to drink vodka in the mornings.

West shared: “It’s good that we found out about all of those awards shows that partially led me to alcoholism. Whistle been blown, you know?

“Imagine ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Watch the Throne’ [being eligible] the same year and neither of them being nominated for Album of the Year.

“Imagine doing ‘The Life of Pablo’ and driving down the road and never hearing none of those songs on the radio and your wife and your daughter are in the car.”