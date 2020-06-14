Teresa Caldwell discusses managing Bow Wow and troubled childhood in new book

Teresa Caldwell has been a mover and shaker in the entertainment industry for years, although the public is much more familiar with her famous son, rapper Bow Wow, than they are with her. She just happens to be the mother who managed his career. Born in Ohio, Caldwell learned to mask the dysfunction from her past with fashionable clothes and success. With her son being one of the highest-paid child stars to ever grace Hollywood, Caldwell managed to temporarily escape the pain of her past, but she recently decided to share her story in an effort to help others.

Rolling out sat down with Caldwell for a candid conversation about her new book, I Once Was Her, which details a childhood riddled with domestic violence and self-esteem issues, but also celebrates her current triumph and a newfound sense of self and love.

Your book is titled, I Once Was Her. What was the significance of that title?

I got the title from my goddaughter’s grandmother. I started writing the book years ago after telling her my story, but at the time, I just wasn’t ready. While talking to her I realized I was in such a different place. I’ve been through so much and survived so much — but I can look back and say I once was that girl. I think a lot of women can relate to that as they mature and move on; but you see another young women acting a certain way and say, “I once was her.”

The book speaks in detail about how you witnessed your mother be a victim of domestic violence. How were you able to get closure from the pain of that relationship?

Before my mother passed, she apologized and that meant the world to me. For so long (and I hate to use this word) I hated her. Because as a child watching her get beat, I just didn’t understand why she didn’t leave. It took me to get older and find myself in a similar relationship to understand that it’s not that easy. I went to therapy and got myself in a better position because I never wanted to be like my mother. But what made this book possible for me to write, was going through the healing process myself and her apologizing after everything, it gave me the ability to close that chapter and move on.

You talk about being the girl that was always fly and always looked like she had it together. Do you think it was easier to hide your pain because of that image?

Absolutely. Even as a young girl I would dress fly and make sure I was always pulled together. The drawback to that is people never think that you are dealing with anything because they judge you on your appearance. I hope that this book helps people realize that looks can be deceiving. Just because a person’s hair is done and clothes are expensive doesn’t mean they aren’t broken and hurting beneath all of that.