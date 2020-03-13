Bow Wow quits ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ challenges Angela Simmons to do the same

The exodus continues at the popular reality show “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Rapper Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, 33, has announced that he is quitting GUHH after starring on the show since its inception. He also served as executive producer for the past several years.

Bow Wow’s departure follows the exit of fellow rapper Romeo, 30, who announced he was leaving GUHH in February to pursue other business and entertainment interests.

Last season, Reginae Carter, 21, the daughter of rap star Lil Wayne and reality TV star Toya Johnson, quit the show as well.

The Columbus, Ohio-born Bow Wow posted this simple declaration on Twitter about his latest move: ” We done w @WEtv and growing up hip hop! Get yall s— together! Until then WE OUT! aint no show w out Bow know that! Good luck.”

Bow Wow also encourages rumored girlfriend Angela Simmons, 32, to follow suit with this message on his Instagram story:

It may not be so simple for Simmons to untangle herself from the show, where she has served as executive producer. She has aided the show’s move from Atlanta to Los Angeles, where it primarily films these days.

