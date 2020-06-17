White cop charged with felony murder kicked Rayshard Brooks as he died

The police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony 1 murder. On June 17, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced that former Atlanta Police Department Officer, Garrett Rolfe, faces 11 felony charges in the case surrounding the death of Brooks.

On the evening of Friday, June 12, police were called after Brooks, 27, fell asleep at a Wendy’s drive-thru. When authorities arrived, they suspected that Brooks was drunk and gave him a sobriety test that he reportedly failed, according to WSB-TV.

After Rolfe and Devin Brosnan attempted to place Brooks in custody, a struggle ensued on the ground. The cops attempted to use a taser to subdue Brooks, but he was able to stand up and run away. Brooks fired the taser in Rolfe’s direction before continuing to run. Rolfe fired gunshots at Brooks, reportedly hitting him in the back and Brooks eventually died.

On June 17, Howard said that video and multiple witnesses concluded that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he was dying and Brosnan stood on his arm.

“At the time Mr. Brooks was shot,” Howard said during the press conference, “he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury.”

Brosnan has decided to testify against Rolfe on behalf of the state. If convicted of felony murder, Rolfe could face the death penalty.