13th annual Roots Picnic goes virtual with Michelle Obama, Lil Baby and more

As the global pandemic continues, the 2020 Roots Picnic has announced it’s going to host its celebration virtually this year.

Although the annual music festival started by the iconic hip-hop group The Roots is typically a highlight of the summertime in Philadelphia, the event will still be impactful.

While the event will remain rooted in music and culture, this year there will be a heavy push to encourage people to vote and help them get registered.

The Roots joined forces with former first lady Michelle Obama and her nonprofit When We All Vote to make that happen.

The event is scheduled to air exclusively at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Saturday, June 27, on YouTube. It will feature performances by Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R, G-Herbo, SZA, and many others.

Obama, Kerry Washington and Janelle Monáe are among the evening’s featured speakers.

