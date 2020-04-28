Michelle Obama documentary coming to Netflix (video)

Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour is to be the subject of a new documentary on Netflix.

The program — which shares the same name as the former first lady’s memoir — follows Obama as she tours 34 cities across America to talk about her book, which was released in 2018.

It is being released as part of a deal that Obama, 56, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, signed with the streaming service Netflix under their company banner High Ground Productions in 2018.

In a statement announcing the project, she said: Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams.

“We processed the past and imagined a better future.

“In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion and uncertainty.”

